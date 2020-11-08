Vincent Kender
Paterson - Vincent Kender, 81, passed on Nov 7, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Ann Kender. Loving father of Deb Marinco, John Kender, Dawn Hemsey, Kim Dakake, and his bonus daughter and son, Shean Nunez and Danny Stevens. He is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 from 9:30-11:30AM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen 530 High Mountain Rd, Franklin Lakes followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM.
Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.
In lieu of flowers consider please consider a donation to help the Kender family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-vincent-kender
For further information or to leave the family an online condolences please contact Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home at 201-891-4770 or www.vpmemorial.com