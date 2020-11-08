1/
Vincent Kender
{ "" }
Vincent Kender

Paterson - Vincent Kender, 81, passed on Nov 7, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Ann Kender. Loving father of Deb Marinco, John Kender, Dawn Hemsey, Kim Dakake, and his bonus daughter and son, Shean Nunez and Danny Stevens. He is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 from 9:30-11:30AM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen 530 High Mountain Rd, Franklin Lakes followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM.

Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.

In lieu of flowers consider please consider a donation to help the Kender family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-vincent-kender

For further information or to leave the family an online condolences please contact Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home at 201-891-4770 or www.vpmemorial.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
NOV
11
Interment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
