Hasbrouck Heights - Vincent E. Krieger 76, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Vincent and Gladys Krieger. He was an Army veteran and served as a military policeman during the Vietnam War and was a member of the James Scarr American Legion Post 106 in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring, Vincent was a reporter for the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hasbrouck Heights where he was a custodian. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Eberlein) Krieger. Devoted father of Stephanie Krieger, Kristen Valentine and her husband Stephen and the late Edward Krieger. Father-in-law of Kelly Krieger. Loving grandfather of Julia and Caroline. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Reverend Susan Nelson-Colaneri officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Burton and Hamilton Avenues Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 in memory of Vincent E. Krieger would be appreciated. No visitation. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com