Vincent Lacognata
Paramus - Vincent Lacognata, 87, a resident of Paramus for 53 years, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Before retiring, Vincent worked for AT&T for 27 years. He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hackensack where he was a past member of the St. Francis Socialites. He was a member of the Senior Pioneers of Paramus and a past member of the VFW. Vincent was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Korean War.
Cherished husband of Rose Marie (nee Tusa). Devoted father of Janine Luthcke and her husband George of Ramsey and Vincent E. Lacognata and his wife Helen of Ramsey. Devoted grandfather of Justin and his wife Ashley, Nicholas, Samantha and Vincent P.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
