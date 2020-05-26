Vincent Leo
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Leo

September 21, 1927 - May 24, 2020

Vincent Leo died peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzeheimer's disease.

Predeceased by his parents Philip Leo, Fortunata DiPalma Leo, and his brother Philip Leo, Jr., Vince leaves behind his devoted wife of 63 years, Josephine Gerbino Leo, children Stella Freid, Pamela Leo (Neil), and Philip Leo (Amy), and grandchildren Justin, Ryan, Lucy, Sophie, and Catie.

Born and raised in Ridgefield N.J., Vince attended public schools in Ridgefield and Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Graduating with a degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a degree in electrical engineering from the New Jersey College of Engineering, he began his career as a chemist at Barrett Company, and later owned and operated the Ridgefield Nurseries. He served as the borough of Ridgefield's building inspector, worked as a carpenter and construction contractor, and retired in 2005 from his position as Chief of Facilities at Baltusrol Golf Club.

He served his country honorably in Japan as a member of the US Army from 1946 - 1947.

An engineer, master carpenter, and talented artist, with a keen eye and quiet, observant nature, Vince loved to build and create works of art and practical objects for the home.

He was a member of the Senior Citizens of Ridgefield and a parishioner at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Ridgefield.

Charitable contributions can be made in Vincent's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved