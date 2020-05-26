Vincent Leo
September 21, 1927 - May 24, 2020
Vincent Leo died peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzeheimer's disease.
Predeceased by his parents Philip Leo, Fortunata DiPalma Leo, and his brother Philip Leo, Jr., Vince leaves behind his devoted wife of 63 years, Josephine Gerbino Leo, children Stella Freid, Pamela Leo (Neil), and Philip Leo (Amy), and grandchildren Justin, Ryan, Lucy, Sophie, and Catie.
Born and raised in Ridgefield N.J., Vince attended public schools in Ridgefield and Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Graduating with a degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a degree in electrical engineering from the New Jersey College of Engineering, he began his career as a chemist at Barrett Company, and later owned and operated the Ridgefield Nurseries. He served as the borough of Ridgefield's building inspector, worked as a carpenter and construction contractor, and retired in 2005 from his position as Chief of Facilities at Baltusrol Golf Club.
He served his country honorably in Japan as a member of the US Army from 1946 - 1947.
An engineer, master carpenter, and talented artist, with a keen eye and quiet, observant nature, Vince loved to build and create works of art and practical objects for the home.
He was a member of the Senior Citizens of Ridgefield and a parishioner at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Ridgefield.
Charitable contributions can be made in Vincent's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.