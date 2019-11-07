|
|
Vincent "Vince" Lijoi
Lijoi, Vincent "Vince" went to the Lord on November 6, 2019. Born in San' Andrea Ionio, Italy, he came to the U.S. in 1947. He retired in 1991 and enjoyed winter residence in Florida and summers in Woodland Park. He was an Usher at St. Bonaventure's Church for 25 years. His interests and hobbies were the beach traveling, making wine, playing cards and most of all spending time with family and friends. There were much travels over the years, celebrating his 50th and 60th wedding anniversary on cruises with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Concetta "Connie" (Seminaroti), daughters Elaine Erlewien and her husband Charlie, Linda Tedeschi and her husband Marc and Diane Lijoi. Grandchildren Tara Young and her husband James, Amanda Tedeschi, Andrew Tedeschi and great-grandson Landon Vincent Young. His wisdom, presence and guidance will be sorely missed by his family. A void that will be hard to close. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:15 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.