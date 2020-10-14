1/
Vincent M. Kropiewnicki
Vincent M. Kropiewnicki

Vincent M. Kropiewnicki, 92, of Elmwood Park, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born in Dickson City, PA, he resided in Elmwood Park for over 60 years. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps. He worked for Phillips Precision in Elmwood Park for many years before retiring. In his retirement, he worked for the Bergen County Parks Department at Overpeck golf course in Teaneck.

Beloved husband of the late Lola (nee Tesi), loving father of Jane Kropiewnicki and Diane Baumgartner (husband Gregg), dear brother of John Kropiewnicki (wife Romaine), Helen Dozack, and the late Josephine, Edward, and Stanley. Loving companion of Gloria Dabal and dear uncle of many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at Noon. Interment of cremains at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Attendance at church is limited to 25 guests; masks must be worn and social distance must be maintained at all times.

In lieu of flowers and mass cards, the family would appreciate donations in Vincent's memory to Eva's Village, Paterson, NJ or the American Lung Association.

Attendance at church is limited to 25 guests; masks must be worn and social distance must be maintained at all times.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
