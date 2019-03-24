Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Vincent M. Salvatore

Cresskill - Vincent M. Salvatore of Cresskill, NJ, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Vinnie was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a dedicated member of the Cresskill community. He served four tours of duty in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam, rising to the rank of Captain. He then practiced law in Bergen County since 1974 and has served the Borough of Cresskill in several official roles for many years. Most importantly, Vinnie was a genuinely loving and caring person who devoted his life to caring for his family, friends, and community. He is survived by his wife Lois, his brothers Rich Salvatore and Harry Westhoff, his children Brian and Erin Salvatore and Mark and Theresa Salvatore, and his two grandchildren Amelia and Benjamin. The visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, between 4pm and 8pm at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly, NJ. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11am at Barrett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Vinnie requested donations to the Lustgarten Foundation (www.lustgarten.org) for pancreatic cancer research or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (https://bit.ly/2HOc5pA). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
