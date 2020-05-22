Vincent Mirra Sr.
1933 - 2020
Vincent Mirra, Sr.

Belleville - Vincent Mirra, Sr., 86, of Belleville, NJ, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Staten Island, NY, on July 27, 1933 to Felice and Concetta (nee Sergi) Mirra.

Private services were held under the care and direction of the Irvine-Cozzarelli Memorial Home, PA, 276 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ, www.irvinecozzarelli.com (973-759-1114) Entombment followed in Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ.

Vincent proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean war. While in the Navy he learned many skills, specifically becoming a Stationary Engineer. After the war he continued and mastered that occupation in civilian life for over 30 years. He went on to become a Licensing Examiner for the State of New Jersey.

Vincent met the love of his life, Pearl Grado. They married in 1956 and move to Bloomfield, NJ, in 1958. Subsequently Vincent and Pearl established their permanent residence in Belleville, NJ, for 32 years. Pearl passed away in 2012. He is survived by his sons, Vincent Mirra, Jr. and Joseph Mirra.

Of many cherished memories over the years the most treasured was the family vacations in Wildwood, NJ. Vincent was an avid bowler as well as enjoying hunting and fishing. Other favorite past times were watching TV shows like MASH, and various crime shows. He also enjoyed playing computer games such as FreeCell on his laptop.

He was a member of the Elks Club and the Disable American Veterans. Vincent will be remembered by many for his community participation, especially in local parades and fundraising events.

For those who choose to make donations in Vincent's honor please considered do so to the Disable American Veterans: www.dav.org




Published in Belleville Time from May 22 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Irvine-Cozzarelli Memorial Home Pa
276 Washington Ave
Belleville, NJ 07109
(973) 759-1114
