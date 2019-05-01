Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect St.
Midland Park, NJ
Vincent Murphy Obituary
Vincent Murphy

Midland Park - Vincent F. Murphy, 75, of Midland Park, died on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in New York City, NY, he lived in Midland Park for the past 45 years. Vince graduated from Xavier High School, Fordham University and NYU Law School. He was then an Attorney at the New York Stock Exchange for over 30 years. Vince is survived by his daughter Julie Murphy of Tempe, AZ, as well as his nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 pm on Friday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Saturday at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vince's memory can be made to the Christian Health Care Center Foundation, 301 Sicomac Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
