|
|
Vincent P. Markowski
Carlstadt - Markowski, Vincent P., 66, of Carlstadt, NJ passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee) Kudlacik. Devoted father of Brian & Janet Markowski; and Paul & Maria Markowski. Loving Pop Pop of Colette & Lucas. Dear brother of Debra & Chuck Batch. Cherished uncle of Michelle & Ken Kearney; David & Kelly Batch; great-uncle to Thomas & Charlie. Treasured son-in-law of Janet Kudlacik and brother-in-law of Mark & Cathy Kudlacik. He will also be missed by Susie-Q, loyal canine companion. Vincent began his career as a Police Officer in 1973 in Passaic, moving on to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in 1986, retiring as the Administrative Lieutenant in 2002. Not ready to completely retire, Vincent took a position as the Deputy Chief at Willilam Paterson University until 2007, rounding out a long career in Police Service at Ramapo College as the Director of Security. He was also an adjunct professor at Farleigh Dickinson University for the better part of 25 years and taught for the Police Academy in both Bergen and Passaic counties throughout his career. Despite his busy work life, Vincent was a family man who treasured time with family, especially his grandchildren, and loved to get away to Atlantic City for some fun and relaxation with his love, Lorraine. He will be dearly missed by so many. Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9am, then to St. John the Evangelist RCC, Leonia, for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Private cremation to follow. For more information and to visit Vincent's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com