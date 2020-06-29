Vincent Pasquino
Pompton Plains - Vincent Pasquino, 58, of Pompton Plains, passed away on June 28, 2020.
Vincent is survived by his wife, Dianne (nee Mendolia); his mother, Linda; his children, Angelo and Nicole; his brother in-law, Salvatore Mendolia and wife Maria; and his sister in-law, Loraine Mendolia. He was predeceased by his father, Vincent B. Pasquino.
Friends and family may visit from 2-4 & 7-9 pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A graveside service will be held 11 am on Thursday at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. For complete obituary, please visit www.scanlanfuneral .com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Trail Conservancy or American Heart Association.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.