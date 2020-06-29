Vincent Pasquino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Pasquino

Pompton Plains - Vincent Pasquino, 58, of Pompton Plains, passed away on June 28, 2020.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Dianne (nee Mendolia); his mother, Linda; his children, Angelo and Nicole; his brother in-law, Salvatore Mendolia and wife Maria; and his sister in-law, Loraine Mendolia. He was predeceased by his father, Vincent B. Pasquino.

Friends and family may visit from 2-4 & 7-9 pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A graveside service will be held 11 am on Thursday at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. For complete obituary, please visit www.scanlanfuneral .com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Trail Conservancy or American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved