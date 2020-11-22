Vincent S. (Vinnie) Perosi
Little Falls - Perosi, Vincent S. (Vinnie), 71, of Little Falls, passed peacefully on November 18th. Beloved husband of Mariaelena (nee Curcio) Perosi. Loving father of Vincent Perosi Jr., his wife Crystal, and their children. Predeceased by his son Christopher, his parents Louis V. Perosi and Frances (Randazzo) Perosi and his brother Louis Perosi Jr. Survived by future daughter-in-law, Tara and her children, many nieces and nephews, and loving full-time friends. Vinnie was a full-time National Guard, entrepreneur, and supervisor of shipping and handling at BAE Systems. The family has arranged for a memorial mass on Tuesday, November 24 at Holy Angels RC church, Little Falls at 9:30 AM. Consider making a donation to your favorite charity
. Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please visit www.festamemorial.com
.