Vincent Saunders
Cresskill - Mr. Vincent John Saunders of Cresskill, NJ passed away 3/16/19 in Vermont, surrounded by his loving family, due to a combination of medical problems.
He was born 7/12/32 to George and Catherine (Hanrahan) Saunders of Jersey City, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, George, who was killed in action in WWII, and Joseph, who died in 2001.
Vin had fond memories of growing up in Jersey City where he made many lifelong friends. In 1958 He married Rita Hollywood who grew up across the street. He served in the Army where his most enduring memories were of the incredible cold, and being able to visit his brother's grave in France.
Vin enjoyed his education, graduating from St. Peter's Prep School in 1950 and St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ. 1954. He achieved his master's degree from NYU.
Vin's career took him from a start at Emerson Radio to many years at New York Telephone, finally retiring early from Nynex so that he could spend more time with his family.
Family was so important to Vin; he loved spending time with the entire extended clan when they would gather at the family lake house in VT. Vin will be remembered by all who knew him as an incredible athlete, the kindest, most generous, selfless human being there ever was. He was the best father, husband, friend, and role model anyone would ever hope for.
Vin is survived by his wife, Rita, seven children: George (Joan), James (Alison), Daniel (Patricia), Ann (Steven), Michael (Amy), Patricia (Craig), Catherine (Jon), and sixteen grandchildren: Morgan, Alexandra, Ryan, Connor, Emma, Joseph, Michael, Linnea, Luke, Kristen, Sean, Bryn, Liam, Erin, Vincent, and Bevin who were the lights of his life.
The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who helped out, even though Vin always insisted that he was "fine". Thanks to the Englewood Dialysis Center for treating him so well.
A funeral service will be held Saturday March 23rd at Saint Therese Church, Cresskill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.