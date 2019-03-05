Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
488 Saddle River Road
Saddle Brook, NJ
Vincent Stingo Obituary
Vincent Stingo

Saddle Brook - Vincent Stingo, 84, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Before retiring, Vincent worked for Hunter Douglas in Upper Saddle River as a Chauffer. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook and a member of the Elmwood Park Seniors.

Cherished husband of the late Dolores Stingo (nee Luethy). Beloved father of Vincent Stingo and his wife Rose of Saddle Brook, Mark Stingo and his wife Marta of Saddle Brook and David Stingo and his wife Olga of Middletown. Devoted grandfather of Vincent, Marisa, Joseph, Mark Andrew, Christopher, Xander and Gabriel. Dear brother of Ralph Stingo.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Entombment Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee.

