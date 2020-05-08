Vincenza Caputo
Dumont - Caputo, Vincenza (nee Chillino), 95, of Dumont, NJ formerly of Teaneck, Toms River, & Bronx NY, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Orlando Caputo. Devoted mother of Donna Dondero and her husband Peter and Steven Caputo and his wife Ann Fran.
Loving grandmother of Dawn, Philip, Steven Jr., Nicole, Vincent, and Regina. Cherished great-grandmother of 12 and great great-grandmother of 1.
She worked for Waldbaums and was a homemaker.
Private interment, Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. To offer condolences, please visit Vincenza's tribute page on volkleber.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.