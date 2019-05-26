|
|
Vincenza "Enza" Conti
Lyndhurst - Vincenza "Enza" Conti (nee Cuva), 85, of Lyndhurst, on May 23, 2019. Born in Motta d'Affermo, Sicily, she came to United States in 1969. She was a seamstress for I.L.G.W.U in Passaic and Ornostein Fashions in Garfield. Enza was a devoted member of Abundant Grace Christian Church in Rutherford. Predeceased by her parents Paolo and Grazia Cuva. Beloved wife of the late Paolo Conti. Dear sister of Graziella Cuva and the late Guiseppe, Maria, Rosa, Angela and Anna. Cherished aunt of Paulo (Agata) Cuva, Anna (Sandro) Gamberini, JoAnn (James) Chambers, Antonio (Antonella) Conti. Loving great aunt of Lisa (Scott) Siefert, Jennifer (William) Castilla, Angela and Giuseppe Cuva, Elia and Alessandro Gamberini. Cherished great-great aunt of Abigail, Angelina and Alana. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington for a 11:00 AM Committal Service. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Chapel Service. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com