Vincenza Lombardo
Woodland Park - Vincenza M. Lombardo (VeVe and Gram) passed quietly at the age of 85 to be with her savior on April 30, 2020. Vincenza was born and raised in Schenectady NY and later moved to Woodland Park NJ where she married Anthony Lombardo and began their family. Vincenza worked at Wayne General hospital in Wayne NJ for many years before retiring.
Vincenza is predeceased by her husband Anthony C. Lombardo, parents, Pasquale (Patsy) and Jenny Amoroso of Schenectady NY, sister Mary Rubin, brother Francis Amoroso (Cheech) and step-son Jack Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory Daughter Roseanna Vanvalkenburg and husband Ron, Daughter Toni-ann Cruz and partner Darrin, and son Carmen A. Lombardo and wife Laura. Grandchildren Marisa Suarez and husband Ray, Joseph A. Lombardo and wife Kristen, Anthony Escobar and wife Amanda, Michelle Escobar and partner Cinthya, and Daniel Cruz. Vincenza also leaves many god-children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Vincenza loved all who came into her home and gave her utmost to her family, friends, and her faith. The love and laughter Vincenza brought to this life will forever live on in our memories, she will be deeply missed by all.
No services will be held at this time. The family will provide an announcement of a future celebration of life memorial or service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor or a charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
Woodland Park - Vincenza M. Lombardo (VeVe and Gram) passed quietly at the age of 85 to be with her savior on April 30, 2020. Vincenza was born and raised in Schenectady NY and later moved to Woodland Park NJ where she married Anthony Lombardo and began their family. Vincenza worked at Wayne General hospital in Wayne NJ for many years before retiring.
Vincenza is predeceased by her husband Anthony C. Lombardo, parents, Pasquale (Patsy) and Jenny Amoroso of Schenectady NY, sister Mary Rubin, brother Francis Amoroso (Cheech) and step-son Jack Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory Daughter Roseanna Vanvalkenburg and husband Ron, Daughter Toni-ann Cruz and partner Darrin, and son Carmen A. Lombardo and wife Laura. Grandchildren Marisa Suarez and husband Ray, Joseph A. Lombardo and wife Kristen, Anthony Escobar and wife Amanda, Michelle Escobar and partner Cinthya, and Daniel Cruz. Vincenza also leaves many god-children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Vincenza loved all who came into her home and gave her utmost to her family, friends, and her faith. The love and laughter Vincenza brought to this life will forever live on in our memories, she will be deeply missed by all.
No services will be held at this time. The family will provide an announcement of a future celebration of life memorial or service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor or a charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.