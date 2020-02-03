Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
Vincenza Magliacane Obituary
Vincenza Magliacane

Rochelle Park - Vincenza Magliacane (nee Bruno), 98, of Rochelle Park passed away on February 2, 2020. Born in Passaic, she lived most of her life in Garfield settling in Rochelle Park 45 years ago. Before retiring she was a seamstress for Jayce Sportswear in Garfield, a member of the I.G.W.U. and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Bruno, five brothers and one sister. Beloved wife of the late Alfred P. Magliacane. Devoted mother of Patricia Grabinski of Garfield and the late Rosemary Iappelli. Loving grandmother of Christine Culmone, Michelle, Culmone, Richard Grabinski, Danielle Marcello and great grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas and Gianna. Dear sister of Mary Bruno, Paul Bruno and Anna Vilardo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
