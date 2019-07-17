|
|
Vincenzo Antenucci
Fairview - Vincenzo Antenucci on July 15, 2019, of Fairview, N.J., age 89.
Vincenzo was born on September 2, 1929, in Campobasso, Italy and before retiring had worked as a cabinet maker at Eckert-Johnson in North Bergen, N.J.
Beloved husband of 62 years to Silvia (nee) Giannaccaro. Devoted father to Michael Antenucci and his wife Caterina and Silvana Rago and her husband Fabian. Adored grandfather to Christopher, Lucia, Matthew, and Massimo. Cherished great-grandfather to Sofia Dear brother to Maria, Antonio, Elena, Giuseppe, the late Giovanni, and the late Filippo.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 8:30 am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am.
Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
