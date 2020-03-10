Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
1934 - 2020
Vincenzo Anzalone Obituary
Vincenzo Anzalone

Sunrise, FL - Vincenzo Anzalone, 85, of Sunrise, Florida, formerly of Woodland Park, NJ, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born in Lercara Friddi, Sicily, Italy on July 10, 1934 to the late Salvatore and Rosalia (Cirricione) Anzalone. Before retiring, he worked as a fence weaver for Consolidated Fence in Kenilworth, NJ. Vincenzo was predeceased by his beloved wife Santa (LaSpisa) Anzalone and his cherished son Salvatore Anzalone. He was the adored father of Rosalie Brown & her husband Vincent Brown. He was a loving grandfather to James Salvatore LoCascio & Sabrina Elizabeth LoCascio & to his step grandchildren Jennifer & Joseph Brown. Vincenzo was the dear brother of Ignazio, Fillipo and Fortunato Anzalone and the late Isabella Rotolo and Giuseppa LaSpisa. Visitation will be Friday, March 13th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
