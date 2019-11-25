Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincenzo Cannizzaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincenzo "Jimmy" Cannizzaro


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincenzo "Jimmy" Cannizzaro Obituary
Vincenzo "Jimmy" Cannizzaro

Clifton - Vincenzo "Jimmy" Cannizzaro, 62, of Clifton, passed away on November 21, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic, Jimmy resided in Clifton for most of his life. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton.

He was predeceased by his father, Agostino Cannizzaro in 2006.

Survivors include: his beloved mother, Carmela (nee Giordano) Cannizzaro; his sister, Josephine Alessi and her husband, Gabriele S. of Wayne; his brother, Larry Cannizzarro and his wife, Fanny; his nephew, Gabriele J. Alessi and his niece, Maria K. Alessi.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:15am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincenzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -