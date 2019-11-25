|
|
Vincenzo "Jimmy" Cannizzaro
Clifton - Vincenzo "Jimmy" Cannizzaro, 62, of Clifton, passed away on November 21, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic, Jimmy resided in Clifton for most of his life. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton.
He was predeceased by his father, Agostino Cannizzaro in 2006.
Survivors include: his beloved mother, Carmela (nee Giordano) Cannizzaro; his sister, Josephine Alessi and her husband, Gabriele S. of Wayne; his brother, Larry Cannizzarro and his wife, Fanny; his nephew, Gabriele J. Alessi and his niece, Maria K. Alessi.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:15am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.