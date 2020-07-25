Vincenzo "Blondie" Colavito
Paterson - Colavito, Vincenzo "Blondie", 93, of Paterson passed away on July 24, 2020. Loving companion of Rose Williams. Beloved father of James Colavito & Anthony Colavito & his wife Judi both of Woodland Park. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren & one great grandson. He is also survived by Chris Williams.
Mr. Colavito was a lifelong resident of Paterson. He was a carpenter for 55 years and a World War II Navy Veteran.
Mr. Colavito was a member of the Franklin Club and the American Legion Post # 227 in Totowa.
Graveside Services will be Tuesday 11 AM at Laurel Grove Cemetery.