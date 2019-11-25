Resources
Clifton - Di Minni, Vincenzo, 97 of Clifton, went home to the Lord on November 24, 2019. Vincenzo was born in Fraine, Italy. Predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Antonietta Di Minni, (2017), and his brother Nicola Di Minni (who died only last week). Vincenzo came to the United States with his wife and kids in 1966, lived in Passaic for 4 years, then moved to Clifton in 1970. He worked as a clothing presser at Frank Saltz & Sons in Passaic for many years. He was a World War II veteran. He is survived by his son, Domenick Di Minni, and his daughter, Tina Caggia, and her husband Giovanni. He was the loving grandfather to Domenick Jr. and his wife Kimberly, Sabrina Klele and her husband Khaled, Nicholas Caggia, Vincent Caggia, Nicholas Di Minni, and Kimberly Di Minni. Vincenzo was a cherished great grandfather to John, Mark, Julia, Maria, Abigail and Charlotte. Loving brother to Gilda Stampone, Michele, Angelo, Tonino, Mario, and Alfredo Di Minni, and their spouses. A special thank you to his wonderful caretaker Olga.

Vincenzo treasured time spent with his family. He enjoyed gardening, making his own wine, reading the Italian newspaper, and walking. He was a member of the Frainese Society and was a parishioner of St. Brendan RC Church in Clifton.
