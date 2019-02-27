Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincenzo Dinaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincenzo Dinaro


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincenzo Dinaro Obituary
Vincenzo Dinaro

Palisades Park - Dinaro, Vincenzo age 79, of Palisades Park, on Monday February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Domenica (nee: Perrone). Devoted father of Michael Dinaro and his wife Marie, Teresa Sabatella and her husband Chris and the late Carmelo Dinaro. Cherished grandfather of Vincent, Tyler, Gianna, Anthony, Marina, Siena and Alyssa. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:00 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C. Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now