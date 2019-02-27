|
Vincenzo Dinaro
Palisades Park - Dinaro, Vincenzo age 79, of Palisades Park, on Monday February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Domenica (nee: Perrone). Devoted father of Michael Dinaro and his wife Marie, Teresa Sabatella and her husband Chris and the late Carmelo Dinaro. Cherished grandfather of Vincent, Tyler, Gianna, Anthony, Marina, Siena and Alyssa. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:00 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C. Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com