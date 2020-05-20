Vincenzo Feola
Vincenzo Feola

Fair Lawn - Vincenzo Feola, 92, passed away on Monday May 18th, 2020. Born in Caserta, Italy, he came to the United States in 1968, living in Paterson before settling in Fair Lawn in 1995. He worked for the Tides in North Haledon before retiring.

Beloved husband of the late Rita, loving father of Tommasina Feola, Agostino Feola, Christina Feola, John Feola, his wife Laurie and Salvatore Feola, his wife Wendy, Dear brother of Renato Feola. Nicola Feola, proud grandfather of 10, adoring great grandfather of 9.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

Services and entombment were private.

www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
