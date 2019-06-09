|
Vincenzo Galdo
6/9/1929 - 3/20/1998
Happy 90th birthday! We miss you more with each day and are thinking of you even more on your birthday. We will continue to treasure all of the moments we had together. We remember how important celebrating birthdays were to you. You always made sure to have a cake, sing "Happy Birthday" and blow out candles. You always valued your family and our time together. We will always remember your smile that shone like a ray of sunshine, your beautiful eyes that sparkled like a shooting star, and the way you could always light up any room you entered.
You were the foundation of our family and will always be cherished in our hearts. We know you are our guardian angel who will protect us from any harm. Please continue to watch over us and pray for us. We will always love you, and we miss you dearly. Love Always,
Your loving wife Maria, Louis, Bridget, Joseph, Gerardina, Corrado, Antoinette, Vincent, and Cristina.