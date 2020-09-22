Vincenzo Iacona
South Hackensack - Vincenzo Iacona, of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 99 years. He was born in Montelepre, Sicily to Salvatore and Caterina Gaglio Iacona. He came to this country with his family in 1966 and had lived in South Hackensack for more than 50 years. Prior to retiring he had worked in quality control for Buitoni of South Hackensack. While in Italy he owned a store selling general merchandise for many years. Vincenzo was a dedicated member of St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church and Consigliere to the Padre Pio Group. He lived a prosperous and beautiful life and was an inspiration to all and will be dearly missed. Beloved husband for 56 years of the late Teresa Caruso Iacona who passed away in 2002. Devoted father of Josephine Cigna and her husband Salvatore of South Hackensck, Salvatore Iacona and his wife Pamela of Ringwood, and Anthony Iacona and his companion Michele Deegan of Clifton. Cherished grandfather of AnnaMaria Cigna, Teresa and her husband Sean Kinney, Vincenzo and his wife Venere Iacona, Maria Iacona, Calogero and Jennifer Cigna, Cristina Iacona, Alexis Iacona and Michael Iacona. Adored great grandfather of Adrianna and Izabella Iacona, and Joseph and Christian Kinney, and Matteo Cigna.The funeral is on Friday, September 25th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with entombment following at Garden of Memories in Washington Township. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com