|
|
Viola Cruder
Cresskill - Cruder, Viola, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and patron of the arts, 85 of Cresskill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Viola was born in Yonkers, NY where she attended Commerce High School. Upon graduation, she was a Secretary at the Reuben H. Donnelley Corporation before marrying Mario Cruder of the Bronx, NY. She went on to attend St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkhill, NY, where she earned a Baccalaureate in Liberal Arts and Sciences, then taught at the Bede School in Englewood, NJ. Viola also taught "English as a Second Language" at the Cresskill Public Library where she was a long time volunteer. Viola enjoyed opera, music, museums, travel, gardening, being close to the Hudson River and most of all, her family. she is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Mario Cruder. Surviving are three loving children, Marc Cruder and his wife Debra; Rosemary Leone and her husband Daniel and Suzanne Cruder-Hofbauer; four grandchildren Daniel, Christopher and wife McKinsey, Matthew and Noelle; and two great-granddaughters Ella-Rose and Mia. Relatives and Friends will be received on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean dr. Tenafly. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's RC Church in Cresskill, NJ on Monday April 1 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cresskill Public Library, 53 Union Avenue, Cresskill, NJ 07626. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.