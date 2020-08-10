1/
Viola Ferro Scarangella
Viola Ferro Scarangella

Leonia - Viola Ferro Scarangella, age 103 of Leonia, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Dominic Scarangella in 1993.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Diane Scarangella and her partner, Sherry Firestein of Leonia, New Jersey and her two granddaughters, Kira Scarangella and Kai Scarangella. She was a loving aunt, friend, and mentor to her nieces: Mary Raphael Grosso of Fair Lawn and the late Corinne Raphael Indri, her nephews: Ferdinand Raphael of Paramus and the late Frank Moretti, and to her nine great nieces and nephews: Steven Grosso, Lisa Grosso Lambiase, Kim Indri Vanarthos, Corrine Indri Buirkle, Paul Raphael, LeeAnn Raphael Murphy, Kiki Mwaria, Antonio Moretti and Nicco Moretti. Viola was a dedicated art educator, having taught two generations of Leonians.

Funeral service Thursday, 10AM from the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck then to Madonna church for a 11AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview.

Family and friends are welcome to visit on Wednesday, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view Viola's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
