Viola Theresa Verna Chubek

Mechanicsburg, PA - Viola Theresa Verna Chubek, 103, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on Sun., Feb. 17, 2019. Visitation will be on Wed., Feb. 20 from 10-12 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Interment will be at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, N.J. Memories and Condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Alpha, N.J. to John and Mary (nee Vielandies) Held, she lived most of her life in Paterson, Prospect Park and Wayne, N.J. before settling in Mechanicsburg. She was a homemaker devoted to the care of her family.

Predeceased by her parents, loving husband, Stanley, daughter-in-law, Sandy and siblings, George, Charles, John, Mary, Elizabeth and Teresa, she is survived by her caring children, Eileen DiMaria (David), James Chubek and Donald Chubek (Gayle); adoring grandchildren, Devin Chubek and Courtney Hodge (Dan) and Jennifer and David DiMaria; precious great-grandchildren, Lucy and Emily DiMaria; and various nieces and nephews.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, 1000 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013.
