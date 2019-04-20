|
Violet Abel
Hasbrouck Heights - Violet Abel, of Hasbrouck Heights, passed peacefully into the Lord's arms on March 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Violet was a talented beautician and owned her own hair salon, the Four Seasons Salon for many years. She had a great support system of friends that she shared countless fond memories with and was always so appreciative of their companionship. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur Abel and her cherished son Arthur Abel Jr.
A committal service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 24th at 2 PM in Mausoleum Number 2 of Hackensack Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ.