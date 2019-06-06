|
|
Violet Mihalik
Flagstaff - Violet T. Mihalik, 102, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Passaic, Violet lived in Wallington for over 60 years, settling in Flagstaff, AZ in 2014. Violet was the Head Inspector at Thomas Electronics in Passaic/Wayne for many years, retiring in 1993. To the best of our knowledge, Violet was the oldest living parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. She was a co-founder and member of the Most Sacred Heart Rosary Confraternity, a member of the Most Sacred Heart Columbiettes #3644 and was an avid volunteer for the Wallington Parent Teacher Association. Violet was the beloved wife, of 49 years, to the late Michael Mihalik, devoted mother of Richard M. Mihalik and his wife, Susan, of Flagstaff, AZ, dear sister of Helen Dikun, of Wallington, loving grandmother of 8, caring great-grandmother of 15, great-great-grandmother of 7. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation tomorrow from 4-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington and the funeral at 8 AM on Saturday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Violet's name to Compassus Living Foundation (10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027) would be kindly appreciated by her family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com