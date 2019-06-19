|
Violet Reitsma
North Haledon - REITSMA, Violet (nee Dykstra) 92, of North Haledon passed away on June 17, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Andy Reitsma. Devoted mother of William, Leonard and Robert Reitsma. Loving grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 9.
Dear sister of Len Dykstra and Richard Dykstra.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 2-3 pm with a 3 pm service at The Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.