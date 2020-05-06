Vipinbhai U. Patel
Paramus - Vipinbhai U. Patel, age 65, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mr. Patel was the owner of Krauszer's in Glen Rock. Services are private.
Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.