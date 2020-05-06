Vipinbhai U. Patel
Vipinbhai U. Patel

Paramus - Vipinbhai U. Patel, age 65, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mr. Patel was the owner of Krauszer's in Glen Rock. Services are private.

Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
