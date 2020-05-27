Virginia A. Naugler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia A. Naugler

Ramsey - Virginia A. Naugler died May 25, 2020. Virginia was born on December 23, 1930 in East Bridgewater, MA. She lived in Newton, MA and was a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital before moving to Ramsey. She continued nursing at The Allendale Community for Senior Living and at the Valley Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Ramsey Women's Club, Friends of the Ramsey Library, and a member of the Ramsey Golf & Country Club. She is predeceased by her loving husband, K. Earl Naugler, of 45 years; she was the loving mother of David, of Dunbarton, NH, and Robert and his wife, Suzette, of Eldersburg, MD.; the adored and most loving grandmother of Matthew, Bradford, Ashley, Connor, and Michael. The family will gather for a private funeral service at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps, 41 S. Island Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Interment
02:00 PM
Christ the King Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved