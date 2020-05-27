Virginia A. Naugler
Ramsey - Virginia A. Naugler died May 25, 2020. Virginia was born on December 23, 1930 in East Bridgewater, MA. She lived in Newton, MA and was a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital before moving to Ramsey. She continued nursing at The Allendale Community for Senior Living and at the Valley Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Ramsey Women's Club, Friends of the Ramsey Library, and a member of the Ramsey Golf & Country Club. She is predeceased by her loving husband, K. Earl Naugler, of 45 years; she was the loving mother of David, of Dunbarton, NH, and Robert and his wife, Suzette, of Eldersburg, MD.; the adored and most loving grandmother of Matthew, Bradford, Ashley, Connor, and Michael. The family will gather for a private funeral service at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps, 41 S. Island Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.