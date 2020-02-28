|
|
Virginia Begley
Mahwah - Virginia Begley, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Rosemary Travers, Patty Cuddy (Mike), Frank Begley (Courtney), Theresa Begley, Christine Begley, Colleen Begley and grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Elyse, Tom, Caroline, and her husband Mike, Julia, Emily, Nick, Reagan and Morgan. She was predeceased by her cherished husband Frank Begley. Virginia was loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-5 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.