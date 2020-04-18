|
Virginia Catherine Thompson
New Milford - Virginia Catherine (McKenna) Thompson age 88 of New Milford, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 16, 2020 with her family in her heart. She was the devoted wife of the late Ralph P. Fernandez until his passing in 1982. She later became the loving wife and life companion to Lou Thompson until his passing in 2012.
Born February 23, 1932 and raised in New York City she was the daughter of the late Michael and Nellie (McKeon) McKenna. Virginia moved to New Milford in 1956 and raised her eight children there. Virginia was loved by all who knew her, never needing to be the center of attention. She drew you in with her quiet charm. She had a beautiful singing voice and cherished her time spent singing with the Ascension choir. She possessed a strong faith that she shared not only with her family but her community at Church of the Ascension parish. She was a Eucharistic minister and twice president of the Rosary Society. Virginia later went on to work at Equitable Life and Hackensack Hospital as an administrative assistant. Her attention to detail and work ethic made her a valuable asset to her workplace. She took great pride in her work. Virginia is the beloved mother of Daniel (Mary) Fernandez, Clare Zachmann, Patty (Wayne) Halsall, Ralph Fernandez, Michael (Anne Marie) Fernandez, Virginia (Mike) Smith, and David (Marci) Fernandez. In addition Virginia leaves behind three devoted step children MaryAnn(Matt) Ryan: Maureen (Phil) Butler and Matt (Dina) Thompson. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren: Casey and Jay Zachmann and Kim Hruska, Michael Rattacasa, Brian and Grace Fernandez, Elizabeth Halsall, Jack, Brendan and Maeve Fernandez; Clare and Michael Smith, Will, Sylvie and Lila Fernandez as well as six step grandchildren and 3 great grandsons. Virginia is predeceased by her beloved daughter Ellen.
A celebration of Virginia's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for food action :192 W. Demarest Avenue #2276 Englewood NJ 07631. To leave online condolences for Virginia's family please visit www. boulevardfuneralhome.com.