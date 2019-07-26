Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Conrad-Kessaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginny" Conrad-Kessaris


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Ginny" Conrad-Kessaris Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Conrad-Kessaris

Manchester - Virginia "Ginny" Conrad-Kessaris, 77, of Manchester died suddenly Sunday July 21, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City and raised in North Jersey, she then resided in East Rutherford for 20 years before moving to Manchester 20 years ago. There she was a member of the Pinelands Reformed Church of Toms River. She served in the US Army Reserve National Guard performing the duties of a medic until she was honorably discharged in 1979, after attaining the rank of S5. She graduated with a BS in Organizational Management from Nyack College in 1992. After 28 years serving as Supervisor for Bergen County Board of Social Service, she retired in 1999. She traveled abroad extensively, enjoyed trips to the shores of Ocean Grove in the summers, participated in the Red Hat Society, and volunteered in a mentoring program for elementary school students. Surviving are her son, Daniel Conrad, daughter, Carolyn Britt, sister, Dorothy Pilek & husband John, niece & nephews, Patricia Seavers, John Pilek & Thomas Pilek and great nieces & nephews, Eddie Seavers, Karen Mendez, Ellen Seavers & Kevin Seavers and all their families who loved her dearly. A memorial service will be planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pinelands Reformed Church 898 RT# 37 Toms River, NJ 08755. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now