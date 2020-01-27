|
Virginia (nee Freese) Hendriks
Truckee - HENDRIKS, Virginia (nee Freese), 74, of Truckee, CA, formerly of Hillsdale, NJ on January 21st, 2020 found eternal peace following a valiant, decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis. Beloved mother of Leo Hendriks and his wife Michele of Barnegat, NJ, Juliana Demarest and her husband PJ of Truckee, CA and Marissa Hendriks of Taos, NM. Loving grandmother of Sierra, Kai, Leo, Mikala, Mia and Isabella. Former wife of Leo Hendriks of Bennettsville, SC. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Mary Freese and sister of the late Mary Arline Tortoreti. Born April 13th, 1945 in the South Bronx, Ginny moved to Township Of Washington, NJ in 1954; she spent most of her life in Hillsdale, NJ until moving to Forked River, NJ and finally, to Truckee, CA. She was the epitome of strength, and while MS may have stolen her body over the years, it never diminished her positive, upbeat spirit. Ginny was a cherished friend to all who knew her. She had a gift of writing and her words, showing her courage and depth of faith, served as an inspiration and touched the lives of many. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1st at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ from 12-3PM with Memorial services beginning at 12:45PM. Memorial donations can be made to benefit Jaclyn Woznicki, a fellow MS warrior who recently received the miracle that came too late for Virginia, by way of a procedure that will halt progression and reverse her MS symptoms, at www.gofundme.com/f/hsct4jaclyn/team. Becker-Funeralhome.com