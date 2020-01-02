|
Virginia "Jinny" Johannemann
Ringwood - Virginia "Jinny" Johannemann, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born in Bergenfield, New Jersey, she attended Teaneck High School and spent summers at Erskine Lakes, where her father, Dr. Lloyd B. Whitman, had a home. It was in the lakeside community that she met her beloved husband, Dick Johannemann. After they were married, the couple made Erskine Lakes their permanent home. Jinny studied at the New York School of Design, landing her first job at Good Housekeeping Magazine in New York City. She went on to serve as a secretary for Ringwood Borough schools. A working mom long before it was the norm, she spent the last 20 years of her career as an executive secretary at International Nickle Company's research lab in Sterling Forest, New York. In her spare time, Jinny enjoyed sewing and knitting and loved making knitted socks, slippers and blankets for her family and friends. Always happy to help her neighbors, she was famous for sharing her homemade wild grape jelly and making last-minute alterations for children's dance costumes. She will be missed by all who knew her. Jinny is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Johannemann of Greenville, Maine, and James Johannemann of Charlotte, North Carolina, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., in Haskell. Interment of cremains will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.