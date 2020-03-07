Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
700 Wyckoff Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
Virginia L. Borgese


1926 - 2020
Virginia L. Borgese
Virginia L. Borgese

Wyckoff - Virginia Borgese, age 93 of Wyckoff died Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Ventnor, NJ and had lived in Ridgewood before moving to Wyckoff three years ago. Prior to her retirement, she was the church organist and choir director for Sacred Heart RC Church, Haworth. Virginia also taught music to many individuals throughout her career. In her spare time, she was a portrait and landscape artist, using oils, pastels and water colors. Virginia is survived by her loving and caring children; Elisa Schneider, husband, Glenn, Paula Hoffmann, husband, Robert, Vincent Borgese and Stephanie Borgese-Vargas, husband, Mark. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, who always held a special place in her heart; Kristin Phillips, Alexandra Rubin, Robert, James and Nicholas Hoffmann, Emily, Michael and Christopher Borgese. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Borgese, her sister, Geraldine Solanto and her parents, Louis and Mary Ricciardelli. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 9:45 am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. The interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
