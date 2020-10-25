1/1
Virginia L. Buckley
1929 - 2020
Virginia L. Buckley

Leonia - BUCKLEY - Virginia L. of Leonia, NJ. Died on October 21 at the age of 91. Born in Manhattan on May 11, 1929 to Alfred and Josephine Iacuzzi, Virginia is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, David, her children Laura and Brian with Wei, 3 grandchildren Josephine, Odin, and Eamon, and her sister, Eleanor Natili-Branca. Virginia attended Wellesley College and received an M.A. from Columbia University before embarking on a long successful career in children's book publishing. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday 4-7 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The celebration of her funeral mass in St. John R.C. Church in Leonia will be on Wednesday 11 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John R.C. Church
1 entry
October 25, 2020
Brian Buckley
Family
