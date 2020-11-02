Virginia Lambert
Waldwick - Virginia Lambert, 81, died on October 31 at home. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 8 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., in Wyckoff. Born in 1938 in Paterson, NJ, Virginia lived a life unusual for her time. Graduating from Seton Hall with a degree in English, Virginia quickly realized that teaching was not for her. A happy accident led to a receptionist position at the Morning Call, then reporter duties, reviews, interviews and cultural pieces, culminating in her position as Entertainment Editor at the Bergen Record. Virginia loved reading, travel and entertaining in her "mini Tivoli" backyard adorned with thousands of lights by her husband and best friend of 62 years, Raymond. In addition to her husband, Raymond, Virginia is survived by her three children and their families: Eileen, her husband John, and grandchildren Cleopatra and William; Patrick and his sweetheart Diane; Kathleen, her husband Paul, and grandchildren Edward and Gemma. She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends, all of whose lives will be a little less interesting for her passing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Read to Know, 3 Garvey Place, Glen Rock NJ 07452, or Center for Food Action, 192 W. Demarest Ave., Englewood, NJ 07631 www.vpfh.com