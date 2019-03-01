|
|
Virginia Leigh Williams Richard
CLOSTER - Virginia Leigh Williams Richard, 98, Closter NJ passed away Wednesday, February 20, at her home. She was born December 19, 1920 in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of Harold Edward Williams and Althea Bacon Williams. Jinny graduated from Carthage High School in 1939 and earned her Bachelor's Degree in History from Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, PA in 1942. She then went on to earn Master's degrees in Psychology from both Harvard University and the University of Chicago. She was employed by Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York City, NY as a children's social worker from 1951 until her retirement in 1996 and also worked as a child psychologist in private practice. On August 20, 1966 she married Myer "Mike" Richard who preceded her in death on July 30, 2002. Survivors include two stepdaughters, Patricia Nouhra, wife of Jorge Nouhra, Wyomissing Hills, PA, and Theresa Richard, wife of Colin Quigley, Ballina, Ireland, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Nancy Williams, Webster Groves, MO, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, John Williams of Carthage, MO. The family wishes to express its most sincere thanks to Angela Marin for her unending kindness and devotion over the last 18 years. A memorial funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Church in Englewood, NJ on Monday, March 4, at 10 am.