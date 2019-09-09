|
|
Virginia Leydon
Paramus - Virginia Leydon, 89, of Paramus, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Before retiring, Virginia worked for Bergen Pines County Hospital in Paramus, NJ as an Administrative Secretary. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation, where she was a former Eucharistic Minister and Sunday School teacher.
Loving mother of Maura Levine and her husband Jeffrey, Timothy Moynihan and his wife Karen and Patrick Moynihan and his wife Dawn Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Daniel, Michael, Patrick and Skylar. Beloved sister of Mary Theresa Stimus. Virginia is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins and is predeceased by four siblings.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church, 50 W Midland Ave, Paramus. Interment Maryrest Cemetery , Mahwah, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com