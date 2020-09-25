1/
Virginia Louise Stevens
Virginia Louise Stevens

Warminster - Virginia Louise Stevens (nee Lerch) passed away on October 25, 2019 at Abington-Jefferson Hospice in Warminster, Pa. She was 95.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Virginia was the loving daughter of Robert and Yanka Lerch.

She graduated from George Washington H.S. and pursued further studies at Pace Business School. After raising her family in Montclair, N.J., Virginia spent several years in Brea, CA, before relocating to Pennsylvania.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey Stevens and loving mother of Margaret Ferrel and her husband James and Christine Stillwell and her husband the late Robert. Virginia is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah Alworth and her husband Tim and Brian Ferrel and his wife Meredith, and great-grandchildren, Liam, Brady, Juliet Alworth and Harvey Ferrel. Her family brought her much joy.

A special remembrance and interment were held privately by Virginia's family in Bath, PA. www.fluehr.com




Published in Montclair Times from Sep. 25 to Oct. 8, 2020.
