Hackensack - Virginia M. De Blasio (nee Azzato), of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 85 years. Prior to retiring, she was the loan officer for the Hackensack Postal Federal Credit Union. Beloved wife for 65 years of Harry S. De Blasio. Devoted mother of Gary De Blasio of Manahawkin, Gail Cortese and her husband Peter of Lyndhurst, and Gaylin De Blasio of Lyndhurst. Cherished grandmother of Christina, Nicole and Iman, Christopher, and Lauren. Adored great grandmother of Gia Rose, and Ella Kai. Loving sister to nine brothers and sisters who predeceased her. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday. December 3rd, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack with Committal to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family prefers, in lieu of flowers, that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to Corner House Foundation, 1 Monument Drive, Princeton, NJ 08540. To send condolences or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com