Virginia M. Nigro Obituary
Fair Lawn - Virginia "Ginnie" M. (DeFlacieux) Nigro, age 80, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ where she was a 1956 graduate of Central High School, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1964. Mrs. Nigro was a member of Van Riper-Ellis-Broadway Baptist Church in Fair Lawn. An active woman, she was a member of the Fair Lawn chapter of Sweet Adelines International and Trail Tramps Camping Club of Fair Lawn. An accomplished seamstress, she owned and operated Sewtique in Fair Lawn for many years. Ginnie, who was fond of frogs, enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles and time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Prior to retiring, she was an accounting clerk with Sandvik in Fair Lawn.

Beloved wife of 60 years of Salvatore Nigro. Loving and devoted mother of Brian Nigro and wife Robin, Laura Lomauro and husband Thomas and Cheryl Boone and husband Rev. David Boone. Cherished grandmother "Meema" of Mallory, Marty, Nick, Kiernan and Cameron. Adored Great-grandmother of Sterling. She is also survived by her fuzzy grandchildren, Gremlin and Hawk.

The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 5-8 pm and Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10 - 11 am at Van Riper-Ellis-Broadway Baptist Church, 7-01 River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Thursday 11 am at the church. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ginnie to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com.
