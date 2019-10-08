|
Virginia Mancuso
Lodi - Virginia Mancuso (nee Brancato) 95, of Lodi died on October 5th in Milford, PA.
Virginia was predeceased by her beloved husband, of 65 years, Nicholas. Loving mother of James and his wife Sandra Mancuso, Rosanne and her husband Richard Vitale. Caring sister of Jenny and Margarite. Devoted grandmother of Laurie, Jason, Eric, Andrew, Christopher, Surge, Gage, Tyler, and Alex. Cherished great grandmother of Hope. Virginia was a member of the St Joseph Church choir for over 40 years she was very loving, caring, and feisty. We will greatly miss her.
Friends and relatives are invited to The Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi on October 9th 2019 for visitation from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Cremation will be private.