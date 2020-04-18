|
Virginia Marie Franco
Hackensack -
Virginia Marie Franco, 80, of Hackensack passed away on April 14, 2020.
Virginia was born on August 2, 1936 to Theodore Nicholas Franco and Helen Ruth Franco (Donegan). She was an alumnus of Holy Trinity High School and St. Elizabeth's College. Virginia first taught in the Bronx and then substitute taught at Holy Trinity in Hackensack, where she and her family were parishioners. For many years she also worked as a sales associate for several home centers, including Channel, Home Depot, and Lowes. She loved music, NJ history, Lake Champlain, and was known for her sense of humor.
Virginia leaves behind her loving son, Nicholas and daughter-in-law, Tracy. A memorial service to celebrate Virginia will be held later this year."
Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com